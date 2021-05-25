Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $22.21 million and $12.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

