Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 379,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,662. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

