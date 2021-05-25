Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.07 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.14.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

