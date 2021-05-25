Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,954.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,392,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,129,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 227,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

