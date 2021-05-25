Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.61. 335,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

