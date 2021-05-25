GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

