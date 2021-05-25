Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Global Partners traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.52. 2,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Global Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $896.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.