Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Critical Survey

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.04 $102.29 million $1.44 49.38 Inari Medical $139.67 million 30.98 $13.79 million $0.27 322.63

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Globus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Globus Medical and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 9 0 2.69 Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $73.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $117.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 14.73% 11.33% 10.27% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Inari Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

