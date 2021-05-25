Golem (GLM) Tops One Day Volume of $5.82 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $314.28 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

