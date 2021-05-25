GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.