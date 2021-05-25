GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.92. GoodRx shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 2,325 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 195,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $2,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

