Gregory Palaschuk Sells 1,268 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80.

Gregory Palaschuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.40 on Tuesday. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.05.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

