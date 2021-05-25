Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDYN. Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.97 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,412 shares of company stock worth $814,226. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

