GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Earnings Results

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. GX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

