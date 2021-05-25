GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Earnings Results

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. GX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
About GX Acquisition
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
