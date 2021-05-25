HackenAI Reaches One Day Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00353530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00182975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00834313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00031906 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

