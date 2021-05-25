Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $815,556.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $119.45 million and approximately $815,556.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.67 or 0.06562056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01841872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00464305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00198590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00624555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00444721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00359074 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 389,731,792 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

