Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Hanger worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

