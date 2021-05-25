Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,095,991 Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,095,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,930,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF comprises 5.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

