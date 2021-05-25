Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.00

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 69485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £475.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

