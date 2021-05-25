Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 5.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 28,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 892,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

