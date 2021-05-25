Head-To-Head Analysis: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 0 2 11 0 2.85

Nevro has a consensus price target of $188.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -17.28% Nevro -24.16% -23.26% -11.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Nevro $362.05 million 14.36 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -60.52

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats CVR Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

