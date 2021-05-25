Head to Head Survey: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 38.09% 19.62% 14.64% AssetMark Financial -4.46% 1.47% 1.07%

57.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.43 $38.66 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.23 -$7.81 million $0.40 63.03

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

