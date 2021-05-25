Helical’s (HLCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.
HLCL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £519.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.
About Helical
