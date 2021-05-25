Helical’s (HLCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HLCL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £519.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

Get Helical alerts:

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.