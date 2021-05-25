Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.35 $4.44 million N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.55 $81.14 million $3.30 6.00

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 27.89% 23.68% 4.37%

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

