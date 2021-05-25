Hermez Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00011949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and $1.27 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.86 or 0.00927332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.36 or 0.09820766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

