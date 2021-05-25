Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.