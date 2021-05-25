Honest Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $318,273.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00185493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00837696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

