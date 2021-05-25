Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.89. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.86-1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.04. 56,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.54 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

