Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

