HyperDAO Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $143,617.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

