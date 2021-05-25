IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $200.91. 17,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

