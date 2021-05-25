IAM Advisory LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9,927.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded up $16.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.73. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.21 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

