Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $18,955.28 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.88 million and $1,032.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $18,955.28 or 0.49934273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00362959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00181775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00832649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

