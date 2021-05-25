ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $376.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of ICFI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

