ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $444.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

