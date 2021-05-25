IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.