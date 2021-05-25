Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.01 million and $852,737.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00985848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.41 or 0.10348823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00086738 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.