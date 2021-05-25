IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.44.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

IEX opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.04. IDEX has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

