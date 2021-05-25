Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.73% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.22 on Friday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $201.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

