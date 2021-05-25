IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 13,832 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

