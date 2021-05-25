IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 9,528.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,652.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,919.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,487.85. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,050.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.