IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

