IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 22,810 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 227,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 142,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 158,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 94.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.