IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.15, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.07 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.