Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,424. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

