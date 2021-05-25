Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.