Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.
NYSE IR opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
