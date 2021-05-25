InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 378,189 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in InMode by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 9,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,989. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

