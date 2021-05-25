InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 378,189 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in InMode by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

