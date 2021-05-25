InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $82.79 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.