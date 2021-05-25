Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.78 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.70.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

